Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an special general meeting (the "Meeting") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") will be convened and held at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modification) the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. "THAT: