Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
09/12/2019 | 05:17am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED
領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 399)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an special general meeting (the "Meeting") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") will be convened and held at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modification) the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. "THAT:
the Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 23 June 2019 as defined and described in the circular of the Company dated 13 September 2019 (the "Circular") of which this resolution forms part (a copy of each of the Sale and Purchase Agreement having been produced at the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the Meeting for the purpose of identification), and the transactions contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith and any other ancillary documents, be and are hereby approved, ratified and/or confirmed; and
the directors of the Company (the "Directors") (or a duly authorised committee thereof) be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such other or further documents or agreements and to take all such steps which, in the opinion of the Directors (or a duly authorised committee thereof), may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the terms of, or the transactions contemplated by, the Sale and Purchase Agreement, and to agree to such variation, amendments or waiver of matters relating thereto as are, in the opinion of the Directors (or a duly authorised committee thereof), in the interests of the Company."
By Order of the Board
Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited
Tang Rong
Executive Director
13 September 2019
Registered Office:
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Clarendon House
Unit No. 2111, 21/F.
2 Church Street
West Tower Shun Tak Centre
Hamilton HM11
168−200 Connaught Road Central
Bermuda
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Notes:
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or (if holding two or more shares of the Company (the "Shares")) more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
To be valid, the form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be deposited with the branch share registrar and transfer agent of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
When there are joint holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting either personally or by proxy in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting jointly or by proxy, then one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of such Share.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude members from attending and voting at the Meeting and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
5. For the purposes of holding the SGM, the Register of Members will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Friday, 4 October 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Jiang Nian (chairman & non-executive Director), Mr. Gao Yuan Xing (executive Director), Mr. Tang Rong (executive Director), Ms. Huang He (executive Director), Ms. Xiao Yan (non-executive Director), Ms. Wu Yanmin (non-executive Director), Ms. Chen Weijun (independent non-executive Director), Dr. Zhang Zhihong (independent non-executive Director) and Mr. Wang Rongliang (independent non-executive Director).
