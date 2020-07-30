Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited    399   BMG4783W1073

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITE

(399)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER - Notification of publication of Annual Report 31 March 2020, Circular and Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:11am EDT

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

31 July 2020

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of Annual Report 31 March 2020, Circular and Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2020 on the websites of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communications (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's websites at www.ipb.asia and www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ipb.

You may now have access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's websites.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge as soon as practicable upon receipt of your Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

Request Form

To: Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2020, Circular and Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2020 and all future Corporate Communication(s)(Note 1) of the Company(Note 2).

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

(Please cut along the dotted line)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No.簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL
06:11aINNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-..
PU
06:01aINNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Form of proxy for use at the annual general ..
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-..
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Supplemental announcement in relation to the..
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Environmental, Social And Governance Report ..
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Completion of amendment of the terms and con..
PU
2019COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPO : 858)
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : Poll results of the special general meetings..
PU
2019INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-..
PU
2019NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM : 858) and Notice of Special General Meetin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14,6 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net income 2020 -211 M -27,2 M -27,2 M
Net Debt 2020 813 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 357 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 71,2x
EV / Sales 2020 81,4x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nian Jiang Chairman
Yu Min Mao Head-Research & Development, Honorary Chairman
Wei Jun Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Min Wu Non-Executive Director
Zhi Hong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED-11.27%46
FASTENAL COMPANY25.98%26 702
DIPLOMA PLC-8.84%2 710
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.56%2 499
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-9.17%1 598
NOW INC.-23.13%944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group