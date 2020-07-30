Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER - Notification of publication of Annual Report 31 March 2020, Circular and Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2020

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

31 July 2020

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of Annual Report 31 March 2020, Circular and Notice for Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 August 2020 on the websites of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communications (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's websites at www.ipb.asia and www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ipb.

You may now have access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's websites.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge as soon as practicable upon receipt of your Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.