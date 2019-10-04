Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETINGS HELD ON 4 OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HELD ON 4 OCTOBER 2019

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions as set out in the VSD Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the VSD SGM held on 4 October 2019.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING IN RELATION TO THE AMENDMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions as set out in the CB Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the CB SGM held on 4 October 2019.

References are made to 1) the circular (the "VSD Circular") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") dated 13 September 2019 in relation to the Disposal;