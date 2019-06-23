Log in
Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : TRADING HALT

06/23/2019 | 10:40pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

TRADING HALT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00] a.m. on 24 June 2019 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to a possible very substantial disposal by the Company.

By order of the Board of

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Tang Rong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Jiang Nian (chairman & non-executive director), Mr. Gao Yuan Xing (executive director), Mr. Tang Rong (executive director), Ms. Huang He (executive director), Ms. Xiao Yan (non-executive director), Ms. Wu Yanmin (non-executive director), Ms. Chen Weijun (independent non-executive director), Dr. Zhang Zhihong (independent non-executive director) and Mr. Wang Rongliang (independent non-executive director).

Disclaimer

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:39:02 UTC
