Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech : TRADING HALT

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

TRADING HALT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00] a.m. on 24 June 2019 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to a possible very substantial disposal by the Company.

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Tang Rong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Jiang Nian (chairman & non-executive director), Mr. Gao Yuan Xing (executive director), Mr. Tang Rong (executive director), Ms. Huang He (executive director), Ms. Xiao Yan (non-executive director), Ms. Wu Yanmin (non-executive director), Ms. Chen Weijun (independent non-executive director), Dr. Zhang Zhihong (independent non-executive director) and Mr. Wang Rongliang (independent non-executive director).