Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Ltd    0399

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LTD

(0399)
News 
News

NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDER - Notification of publication of the Circular regarding Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction in relation to Proposed Disposal of Approximately 19.14% of the Issued Share Capital of and an Aggregate of HK$577,170,000 Convertible Bonds Issued by Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 858) and Notice of Special General Meeting to be held on 4 October 2019

09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT

INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

13 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the Circular regarding Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction in relation to Proposed Disposal of Approximately 19.14% of the Issued Share Capital of and an Aggregate of HK$577,170,000 Convertible Bonds Issued by Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 858) and Notice of Special General Meeting to be held on 4 October 2019 on the websites of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communications (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's websites at www.ipb.asia and www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ipb.

You may now have access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's websites.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge as soon as practicable upon receipt of your Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

Request Form

To: Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited ("the Company")

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Circular regarding Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction in relation to Proposed Disposal of Approximately 19.14% of the Issued Share Capital of and an Aggregate of HK$577,170,000 Convertible Bonds Issued by Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 858) and Notice of Special General Meeting to be held on 4 October 2019 and all future Corporate

Communication(s) (Note 1)

of the Company (Note 2) .

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

(Please cut along the dotted line)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No.簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:18 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nian Jiang Chairman
Wei Jun Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Min Wu Non-Executive Director
Zhi Hong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Rong Liang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LTD-16.46%62
FASTENAL COMPANY25.42%19 210
DIPLOMA PLC33.06%2 247
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES5.01%2 186
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-11.33%1 528
NOW INC6.96%1 355
