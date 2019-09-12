INNOVATIVE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECH LIMITED

領航醫藥及生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 399)

13 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the Circular regarding Very Substantial Disposal and Connected Transaction in relation to Proposed Disposal of Approximately 19.14% of the Issued Share Capital of and an Aggregate of HK$577,170,000 Convertible Bonds Issued by Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 858) and Notice of Special General Meeting to be held on 4 October 2019 on the websites of Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communications (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's websites at www.ipb.asia and www.irasia.com/listco/hk/ipb.

You may now have access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's websites.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge as soon as practicable upon receipt of your Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you confirm to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited

Company Secretary

Encl.