Innovent Biologics : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Exercise Price

The exercise price of the Options of HK$28.15 per Share represents the highest of (i) the closing price of the Shares of HK$28.15 as stated in the daily quotation sheet issued by the Stock Exchange on the Grant Date, (ii) the average closing price of the Shares of HK$28.13 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the Grant Date, and (iii) the nominal value of each Share, which is US$0.00001.

None of the Option Grants will be subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company, and none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

Reasons for and benefit of the Option Grants

The purposes of the Option Grants are to (i) retain, incentivize and reward the employees of the Company and (ii) encourage employees to work towards enhancing the value of the Company and its Shares.

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES

On December 4, 2019 (i.e., the "Grant Date"), the Company grants up to a total of 4,207,082 Restricted Shares to 75 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the RS Plan (the "RS Grants"), subject to acceptance by the Grantees and the satisfaction of performance targets.

None of the RS Grants will be subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company, and none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

In accordance with the terms of the RS Plan, the Restricted Shares are granted to the Grantees under the following terms:

each of the Restricted Shares is granted for nil consideration;

each of these Restricted Shares to be granted to the Grantees represents the right to receive a Share on the date it vests;

the Restricted Shares granted shall vest in the Grantees within four years from the Grant Date; and

the number of Restricted Shares to vest on such date is subject to company performance targets set out in the award agreements entered into between the Company and each Grantee.

Market Value

Based on the closing price of HK$28.15 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheet issued by the Stock Exchange on the Grant Date, the market value of the Restricted Shares granted to the Grantees amounts to approximately HK$118.43 million.