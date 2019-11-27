Log in
Innovent Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT - TYVYT (SINTILIMAB INJECTION) IS INCLUDED IN THE NEW CATALOGUE OF NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT DRUG LIST

0
11/27/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

信達生物製藥

INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1801)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

TYVYT® (SINTILIMAB INJECTION) IS INCLUDED IN

THE NEW CATALOGUE OF NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT DRUG LIST

This announcement is made by Innovent Biologics, Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, Tyvyt® (IBI-308, generic name: sintilimab injection), an innovative drug co-developed by the Group and Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly"), is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the new Catalogue of National Reimbursement Drug List ("NRDL") according to the latest announcement from the National Healthcare Security Administration ("NHSA") on November 28, 2019. (Details of medical insurance reimbursement and other relevant information shall be subject to the information publicized by the Chinese government.)

The inclusion of Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) to the NRDL demonstrates that the NHSA has recognized its clinical value, patients benefit and novelty among other factors. This will also allow more patients to be able to afford the new immunotherapy drugs to improve their lives.

Next, the Company will work together with relevant parties closely to implement the related medical insurance policies, and accelerate the accessibility of sintilimab in the hospital channel. The Company will also continue to explore innovative schemes with relevant parties, and strive to enable more patients to benefit from the scientific progress.

ABOUT TYVYT® (SINTILIMAB INJECTION)

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), an innovative drug jointly developed in China by the Group and Lilly, has been granted marketing approval by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") for treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma ("r/r cHL") and included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO") for Lymphoid Malignancies. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the NRDL in November 2019.

1

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1/PD-1Ligand-1(PD-L1) pathway and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. The Group is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies, including eight registered pivotal clinical trials for sintilimab injection, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications. The Group is also conducting clinical studies of sintilimab injection in the United States.

By Order of the Board

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Ronald Hao Xi Ede as Executive Director, Mr. Shuyun Chen as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Charles Leland Cooney, Ms. Joyce I-Yin Hsu and Dr. Kaixian Chen as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Innovent Biologics Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:02:09 UTC
