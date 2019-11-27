Innovent Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT - TYVYT (SINTILIMAB INJECTION) IS INCLUDED IN THE NEW CATALOGUE OF NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT DRUG LIST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

信達生物製藥

INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1801)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

TYVYT® (SINTILIMAB INJECTION) IS INCLUDED IN

THE NEW CATALOGUE OF NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT DRUG LIST

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, Tyvyt® (IBI-308, generic name: sintilimab injection), an innovative drug co-developed by the Group and Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly"), is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the new Catalogue of National Reimbursement Drug List ("NRDL") according to the latest announcement from the National Healthcare Security Administration ("NHSA") on November 28, 2019. (Details of medical insurance reimbursement and other relevant information shall be subject to the information publicized by the Chinese government.)

The inclusion of Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) to the NRDL demonstrates that the NHSA has recognized its clinical value, patients benefit and novelty among other factors. This will also allow more patients to be able to afford the new immunotherapy drugs to improve their lives.

Next, the Company will work together with relevant parties closely to implement the related medical insurance policies, and accelerate the accessibility of sintilimab in the hospital channel. The Company will also continue to explore innovative schemes with relevant parties, and strive to enable more patients to benefit from the scientific progress.

ABOUT TYVYT® (SINTILIMAB INJECTION)

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), an innovative drug jointly developed in China by the Group and Lilly, has been granted marketing approval by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") for treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma ("r/r cHL") and included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO") for Lymphoid Malignancies. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the NRDL in November 2019.