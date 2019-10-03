Innovent Biologics : PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE 0 10/03/2019 | 08:07pm EDT Send by mail :

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act. The Company has no intention to register under the US Securities Act any of the securities referred to herein or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. 信達生物製藥 INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability) (Stock Code: 1801) PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Placing Agents The Board is pleased to announce that on October 4, 2019 (before trading hours), the Company, the Vendors and the Placing Agents entered into the Placing and Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which (a) the Vendors have jointly and severally agreed to appoint the Placing Agents, and the Placing Agents have severally and not jointly agreed to act as agents for the purpose of procuring, as placing agents of the Vendors, Placees for, or failing which to purchase themselves, 97,000,000 Sale Shares at the Placing Price and (b) the Vendors have severally agreed to subscribe for, and the Company has agreed to issue to the Vendors, 97,000,000 new Shares (and such number shall be equivalent to the number of Sale Shares actually placed by the Placing Agents pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement) at the Subscription Price (being the same as the Placing Price), in each case on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing and Subscription Agreement. 1 The number of the Sale Shares represents: (a) approximately 8.37% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and (b) approximately 7.73% of the enlarged total number of Shares in issue upon the completion of the Subscription (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription other than the issue by the Company of the Subscription Shares). The Placing Price represents: (i) a discount of approximately 6.82% to the closing price of HK$26.40 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on October 3, 2019, being the day prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 2.61% to the average closing price of approximately HK$25.26 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. The gross proceeds from the Subscription are expected to be approximately HK$2,386.20 million and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses, including commission and levies) will be approximately HK$2,351.33 million. On such basis, the net price per Placing Share will be approximately HK$24.24. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing in the manner detailed in the section headed "Reasons for the Placing and Subscription and Use of Proceeds". The Subscription Shares are to be issued under the General Mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolutions of the shareholders of the Company passed on October 15, 2018. As such, the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares is not subject to additional Shareholders' approval. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares. Completion of the transactions contemplated under the Placing and Subscription Agreement are subject to such agreement not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. In addition, completion of the Subscription is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Therefore, the Placing and/or the Subscription may or may not proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. 2 PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES The Board is pleased to announce that on October 4, 2019 (before trading hours), the Company, the Vendors and the Placing Agents entered into the Placing and Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which (a) the Vendors have jointly and severally agreed to appoint the Placing Agents, and the Placing Agents have severally and not jointly agreed to act as agents for the purpose of procuring, as placing agents of the Vendors, Placees for, or failing which to purchase themselves, 97,000,000 Sale Shares at the Placing Price, and (b) the Vendors have severally agreed to subscribe for, and the Company has agreed to issue to the Vendors, up to 97,000,000 new Shares (and such number shall be equivalent to the number of Sale Shares actually placed by the Placing Agents pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement) at the Subscription Price (being the same as the Placing Price), in each case on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing and Subscription Agreement. The principal terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement are summarized below: Date: October 4, 2019 Parties: (i) the Company; (ii) Dr. Yu; (iii) Great Biono (together with Dr. Yu, the Vendors); (iv) Morgan Stanley; and (v) Goldman Sachs (together with Morgan Stanley, the Placing Agents). The Vendors As at the date of this announcement, the Vendors hold an aggregate of 135,728,230 Shares, including the Sale Shares, representing approximately 11.71% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. The Placing Agents To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placing Agents and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties prior to the entering into of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Placees It is expected that the Sale Shares will be placed to not fewer than six Placees who shall be professional, institutional or other investors (i) independent of and (ii) not connected with the Company, the connected persons of the Company and their respective associates, and who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. 3 The Sale Shares The number of the Sale Shares represents: (a) approximately 8.37% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and (b) approximately 7.73% of the enlarged total number of Shares in issue upon the completion of the Subscription (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription other than the issue by the Company of the Subscription Shares). Placing Price The Placing Price represents: (i) a discount of approximately 6.82% to the closing price of HK$26.40 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on October 3, 2019, being the day prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 2.61% to the average closing price of approximately HK$25.26 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. The Placing Price was determined with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares, the recent trading volume of the Shares and the prospects of the Group and was negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Company, the Vendors and the Placing Agent. The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Placing Price and the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable and that the Placing is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Completion of the Placing There are no conditions precedent to the Placing, save for the rights of the Placing Agents to exercise its rights to terminate the Placing and Subscription Agreement (as described below). Completion of the Placing is expected to take place on October 9, 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Vendors and the Placing Agents may agree in writing). Termination Pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement, if at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) of the Completion Date: there develops, occurs or comes into force: any event, or series of events, in the nature of force majeure (including, without limitation, any acts of government, declaration of a national or international emergency or war, calamity, crisis, epidemic, pandemic, large scale outbreaks of diseases (including, without limitation, SARS, swine or avian flu, H5N1, H1N1, H7N9 and such related/mutated forms), economic sanctions, strikes, labour disputes, lock-outs, fire, explosion, flooding, earthquake, civil commotion, riots, public disorder, acts of war, outbreak or escalation of hostilities (whether or not war is declared), acts of God or acts of terrorism (whether or not responsibility has been claimed)) in or affecting Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, the PRC, the Cayman Islands, the United States, the United Kingdom or the European Union (or any member thereof) (collectively, the " Relevant Jurisdictions "); or 4 any new law or regulation or any change or development involving a prospective change in existing laws or regulations or any change or development involving a prospective change in the interpretation or application thereof by any court or any governmental authority in or affecting any of the Relevant Jurisdictions which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agents has or is likely to have a material adverse effect on the financial position of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole; or any significant change or development involving a prospective change, or any event or circumstances or series of events likely to result in any change or development involving a prospective change in any local, national, regional or international monetary, economic, financial, political, military, industrial, legal, fiscal, regulatory, currency, credit or market matters or conditions, equity securities or exchange control or any monetary or trading settlement system or other financial markets (including, without limitation, conditions in the stock and bond markets, money and foreign exchange markets, the interbank markets and credit markets) in or affecting any of the Relevant Jurisdictions which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agents is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing; or any significant change in or affecting Taxation or currency exchange rates, foreign exchange controls or foreign investment regulations (including, without limitation, a change in the system under which the value of the Hong Kong dollar is linked to that of the United States dollar or RMB is linked to any foreign currency or currencies), or the implementation of any exchange control, in any of the Relevant Jurisdictions, which in the sole judgement of the Placing Agents is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing; or makes it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or a general moratorium on commercial banking activities in Hong Kong, the PRC, London or New York declared by the relevant authorities or a material disruption in commercial banking or securities settlement or clearance services in the Relevant Jurisdictions; or any suspension of dealings in the Shares for any period whatsoever (other than as a result of the Placing); or any imposition of economic sanctions, in whatever form, directly or indirectly, by, or for, any of the Relevant Jurisdictions; or any moratorium, suspension or restriction (including, without limitation, any imposition of or requirement for any minimum or maximum price limit or price range) in or on trading in shares or securities generally on the Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq; or the resignation of the chairman or chief executive officer of the Company or any Directors of the Company; or any executive Director or senior management being charged with an indictable offence or prohibited by operation of law or otherwise disqualified from taking part in the management of the Company; or 5 a valid demand by any creditor for repayment or payment of any material indebtedness of any member of the Group or in respect of which any member of the Group is liable prior to its stated maturity; or any order or petition for the involuntary winding-up or liquidation of any member of the Group or any composition or arrangement made by any member of the Group with its creditors or a scheme of arrangement entered into by any member of the Group or any resolution for the voluntary winding-up of any member of the Group; or the appointment of a provisional liquidator, receiver or manager over all or part of the assets or undertaking of any member of the Group or anything analogous thereto occurring in respect of any member of the Group; or any litigation, dispute, legal action or claim being threatened or instigated against any member of the Group; or any contravention by the Company or any member of the Group of any applicable laws and regulations including the Listing Rules; or any breach of any of the representations, warranties and undertakings by the Company and/ or any of the Vendors comes to the knowledge of any of the Placing Agents or any event occurs or any matter arises on or after the date hereof and prior to the Completion Date which if it had occurred or arisen before the date hereof would have rendered any of such representations, warranties and undertakings untrue or incorrect in any respect and any such breach or failure is material or (in the sole opinion of the Placing Agents) is or would materially and adversely affect the financial position or business of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole or is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or there has been a breach of, or failure to perform, any other provision of this Agreement on the part of any of the Vendors and/or the Company; or there is any such adverse change, or development involving a prospective adverse change in the general affairs, condition, results of operations or prospects, management, business, stockholders' equity or in the financial or trading position of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agents is materially adverse to the success of the Placing; then and in any such case, the Placing Agents may terminate the Placing and Subscription Agreement without liability to the Vendors and/or the Company by giving notice in writing to the Vendors and the Company, which notice may be given at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Completion Date. 6 THE SUBSCRIPTION Subscription Shares The Vendors have severally agreed to subscribe for, and the Company has agreed to issue, up to 97,000,000 new Shares (and such number shall be equivalent to the number of Sale Shares actually placed by the Placing Agents pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement) at the Placing Price, free from all liens, charges, security interests, encumbrances and adverse claims, in consideration for the payment of the Subscription Monies by the Vendors to the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. The number of the Subscription Shares represents: (a) approximately 8.37% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and (b) approximately 7.73% of the enlarged total number of Shares in issue upon completion of the Subscription (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Subscription other than the issue by the Company of the Subscription Shares). Ranking of the Subscription Shares The Subscription Shares shall, when fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the other Shares in issue or to be issued by the Company on or prior to the date of completion of the Subscription including the rights to all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid at any time after the date of allotment. Subscription Price The Subscription Price is the same as the Placing Price. The aggregate nominal value of the Subscription Shares is US$970. Conditions of the Subscription Completion of the Subscription is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions: the Stock Exchange granting listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares (and such approval and permission not subsequently being revoked); and completion of the Placing having occurred pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares. The Placing and Subscription Agreement has not provided for the right of the parties to waive the above conditions. Completion of the Subscription Completion of the Subscription shall take place on the second Business Day after the date upon which the last of the conditions having been satisfied, provided that it shall take place on a date no later than a date falling 14 days after the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement (or such other time and/or date as the Vendors and the Company may agree in writing). 7 If the conditions are not fulfilled within 14 days after the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Vendors, the obligations and liabilities of the Vendors and the Company under the Subscription shall be null and void and neither the Company nor any of the Vendors shall have any claim against the other for costs, damages, compensation or otherwise. Pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, if the Subscription is not completed within 14 days after the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement, the Subscription will be regarded as a connected transaction, and in such case, the Company would need to issue a circular and hold an extraordinary general meeting to seek the approval of the independent Shareholders before the Subscription can be proceeded. Lock-up Arrangements of the Company The Company has undertaken to the Placing Agents that for a period of 90 days from the Completion Date, the Company will not, except for the Subscription Shares and save pursuant to any employee share option scheme or restricted share plan of the Company or bonus or scrip dividend or similar arrangements, allot or issue or offer to allot or issue any Shares. GENERAL MANDATE The Subscription Shares are to be issued under the General Mandate. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any Shares pursuant to the General Mandate and the number of new Shares that could be allotted and issued by the Company under the General Mandate is 223,630,142 Shares. The allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares will utilise approximately 43.48% of the General Mandate. As such, the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares is not subject to additional Shareholders' approval. APPLICATION FOR LISTING Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares. REASONS FOR THE PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION AND USE OF PROCEEDS Assuming all the Sale Shares are fully placed and the Subscription Shares are subscribed for by the Vendors, the gross proceeds from the Subscription are expected to be approximately HK$2,386.20 million and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses, including commission and levies) will be approximately HK$2,351.33 million. On such basis, the net price per Placing Share will be approximately HK$24.24. 8 As set out in the Company's announcement dated October 30, 2018, the Company proposed to use approximately HK$2,051 million of the proceeds from its Global Offering towards funding ongoing and planned clinical trials, preparation for registration filings and planned commercial launches (including sales and marketing) of its four core products, sintilimab (IBI-308),IBI-305,IBI-301 and IBI-303, and approximately HK$788.8 million to fund the same for other drug candidates in its pipeline. The Company raised sufficient funding to complete the clinical and registrational trials for all its core products. Since then, the Company has successfully launched sintilimab (IBI-308), enhanced the development of its product pipeline and entered into new collaborations with top-tier partners. In light of this, and the strong performance of the price of the Company's shares since the Global Offering, the Company believes that the Placing and Subscription represent an appropriate opportunity to raise capital in order to enable the Company to continue to play a leading role in the development of the biopharmaceutical industry in China. The net proceeds from the Subscription will be used for development of key pipeline products, such as late stage clinical and registration trials for our three in-licensed products from Incyte Corporation and our two first-in- class bispecific products IBI-302(anti-VEGF/anti-complement bispecific fusion protein) and IBI- 318 (anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 bispecific antibody, developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly) that are currently in Phase I clinical trial, and for future capacity expansion and general corporate use, as appropriate. The Directors therefore believe that the Placing and Subscription are in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will be able to develop, or ultimately market, any of the products in its pipeline successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY Assuming there being no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement up to completion of the Placing and the Subscription, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement and (ii) immediately after completion of the Placing and the Subscription. Immediately after As at the date completion of the Placing Shareholder of this announcement and the Subscription Number of Approx. Number of Approx. Shares % Shares % - The Placees - - 97,000,000 7.73 - Other Shareholders 1,158,629,210 100.00 1,158,629,210 92.27 Total 1,158,629,210 100.00 1,255,629,210 100.00 9 FUND RAISING DURING THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company conducted the following fund raising activity through the issue of equity securities in the past twelve months immediately before the date of this announcement: Date of announcement/ Fund raising Net Intended use of prospectus activity proceeds proceeds as announced Actual use of proceeds October 18, 2018 236,350,000 Shares Approximately (a) 65% to be applied towards issued by the HK$3155.3 million the funding of ongoing Company under the and planned clinical trials, Global Offering preparation for registration filings and planned commercial launches (including sales and marketing) of sintilimab (IBI-308),IBI-305,IBI-301 and IBI-303; (b) 25% to be applied towards the funding of ongoing and planned clinical trials, preparation for registration filings and planned commercial launches (including sales and marketing) of the other drug candidates in the Company's pipeline; and (c) 10% for working capital and general corporate purposes. As at June 30, 2019, RMB1,292.5 million of the net proceeds of the Global Offering and pursuant to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option have been utilized as follows: RMB565.9 million for the funding of ongoing and planned clinical trials, preparation for registration filings and planned commercial launches (including sales and marketing) of sintilimab (IBI- 308), IBI-305,IBI-301 and IBI-303; RMB511.6 million for the funding of ongoing and planned clinical trials, preparation for registration filings and planned commercial launches (including sales and marketing) of the other drug candidates in the Company's pipeline; and 10 Date of announcement/ Fund raising Net Intended use of prospectus activity proceeds proceeds as announced November 22, 2018 35,452,000 Shares Approximately As set out in the section headed issued by the HK$475.8 million "Future Plans and Use of Company pursuant Proceeds" in the Prospectus to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option Actual use of proceeds RMB215.0 million for working capital and general corporate purposes. There was no change in the intended use of net proceeds as previously disclosed in the Prospectus and the Company will gradually utilize the residual amount of the net proceeds in accordance with such intended purposes depending on actual business needs. Completion of the transactions contemplated under the Placing and Subscription Agreement is subject to such agreement not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. In addition, completion of the Subscription is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Placing and Subscription Agreement. Therefore, the Placing and/or the Subscription may or may not proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. DEFINITIONS Unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement: "Board" "Business Day" "Company" "Completion Date" "connected person(s)" the board of Directors any day (excluding a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which banks generally are open for business in Hong Kong Innovent Biologics, Inc. 信達生物製藥, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on April 28, 2011 expected to be October 9, 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Vendors and the Placing Agents may agree in writing) has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules 11 "Director(s)" "Dr. Yu" "General Mandate" "Global Offering" "Goldman Sachs" "Great Biono" "Group" "HK$" "Hong Kong" "Independent Third Party(ies)" "Listing" "Listing Rules" "Morgan Stanley" director(s) of the Company Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu, one of the Vendors, an executive Director, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolutions of the shareholders of the Company passed on October 15, 2018 to allot, issue and deal with up to 223,630,142 Shares the offer of 23,635,000 Shares initially for subscription by the public in Hong Kong together with the conditional placing of 212,715,000 Shares initially for subscription outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers only in reliance on Rule 144A or any other available exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. (incorporated in Delaware, U.S.A. with limited liability) Great Biono Fortune LP, a limited partnership established in the Cayman Islands, of which Dr. Yu is a limited partner and the sole shareholder of the general partner, and one of the Vendors the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC person(s) who is(are) third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) the initial listing of the Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12 "Over-allotment Option" "Placee(s)" "Placing Agents" "Placing" "Placing and Subscription Agreement" "Placing Price" "Placing Shares" "PRC" "Prospectus" "Sale Shares" "Share(s)" "Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange" "Subscription" the option granted by the Company to the Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Global Offering to require the Company to issue and sell up to 35,452,000 Shares any professional, institutional or other investor whom the Placing Agents have procured to subscribe for any Sale Shares pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs the private placing to the Placee(s) procured by the Placing Agents of the Subscription Shares pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement the placing and subscription agreement dated October 4, 2019 entered into among the Company, the Vendors and the Placing Agents in respect of the Placing and the Subscription HK$24.60 per Placing Share 97,000,000 Shares currently owned by the Vendors and to be placed pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan the prospectus dated October 18, 2018 issued in connection with the Global Offering up to 97,000,000 Shares beneficially owned by the Vendors and to be sold pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement ordinary share(s) in the issued share capital of the Company with a nominal value of US$0.00001 holder(s) of the Share(s) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited the subscription of the Subscription Shares by the Vendors at the Subscription Price pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. 13 "Subscription Monies" such sum as is the aggregate of the Placing Price multiplied by the number of Subscription Shares less the relevant expenses pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement "Subscription Price" the price payable per Subscription Share by the Vendors, which price shall be the same as the Placing Price (being HK$24.60 per Subscription Share) "Subscription Shares" up to 97,000,000 new Shares (and such number shall be equivalent to the number of Sale Shares actually placed by the Placing Agents pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement) to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors under the Subscription "Vendors" Dr. Yu and Great Biono, together the Vendors of the Placing and Subscription Agreement "%" per cent. For presentation purpose, percentage figures presented in this announcement have been rounded to the nearest two decimal places. By Order of the Board Innovent Biologics, Inc. Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, October 4, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Ronald Hao Xi Ede as Executive Director, Mr. Shuyun Chen as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Charles Leland Cooney, Ms. Joyce I-Yin Hsu and Dr. Kaixian Chen as Independent Non-executive Directors. 14 Attachments Original document

