Innovent Biologics : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Neither this announcement nor any copy thereof may be released into or distributed directly or indirectly in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution might be unlawful. This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act. The Company has no intention to register under the US Securities Act any of the securities referred to herein or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. 信達生物製藥 INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability) (Stock Code: 1801) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Sole Placing Agent The Board is pleased to announce that on February 12, 2020 (after trading hours), the Company and the Sole Placing Agent entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to appoint the Sole Placing Agent, and the Sole Placing Agent has agreed to act as placing agent for the purpose of procuring, as agent of the Company, Placees for, or failing which to purchase itself, 78,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement. The number of the Placing Shares represents: (a) approximately 6.17% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and (b) approximately 5.81% of the enlarged total number of Shares in issue upon the completion of the Placing (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Placing other than the issue by the Company of the Placing Shares). The Placing Price represents: (i) a discount of approximately 5.03% to the closing price of HK$31.80 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on February 12, 2020, being the date of the Placing Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 4.76% to the average closing price of HK$31.71 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing Agreement. 1 The gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$2,355.60 million and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses, including commission and levies) will be approximately HK$2,330.61 million. On this basis, the net price per Placing Share will be approximately HK$29.88. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing in the manner detailed in the section headed "Reasons for the Placing and Use of Proceeds". The Placing Shares are to be issued under the General Mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolutions of the shareholders of the Company passed on June 14, 2019. As such, the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares is not subject to additional Shareholders' approval. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. Completion of the transactions contemplated under the Placing Agreement are subject to such agreement not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. In addition, completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent under the Placing Agreement. Therefore, the Placing may or may not proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. PLACING OF NEW SHARES The Board is pleased to announce that on February 12, 2020 (after trading hours), the Company and the Sole Placing Agent entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to appoint the Sole Placing Agent, and the Sole Placing Agent has agreed to act as placing agent for the purpose of procuring, as agent of the Company, Placees for, or failing which to purchase itself, 78,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement. The principal terms of the Placing Agreement are summarized below: Date: February 12, 2020 Parties: (i) the Company; and (ii) Morgan Stanley (the Sole Placing Agent). The Placing Shares The Placing Shares representing approximately 6.17% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement, and approximately 5.81% of the enlarged total number of Shares in issue upon the completion of the Placing (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Placing other than the issue by the Company of the Placing Shares). The Placing Shares shall, when fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the other Shares in issue or to be issued by the Company on or prior to the date of completion of the Placing including the rights to all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid at any time after the date of allotment. 2 The Sole Placing Agent To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Sole Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties prior to the entering into of the Placing Agreement. Placees It is expected that the Placing Shares will be placed to not fewer than six Placees who shall be professional, institutional or other investors (i) independent of and (ii) not connected with the Company, the connected persons of the Company and their respective associates, and who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. Placing Price The Placing Price represents: (i) a discount of approximately 5.03% to the closing price of HK$31.80 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on February 12, 2020, being the date of the Placing Agreement; and (ii) a discount of approximately 4.76% to the average closing price of HK$31.71 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing Agreement. The Placing Price was determined with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares, the recent trading volume of the Shares and the prospects of the Group and was negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Company and the Sole Placing Agent. The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Placing Price and the terms of the Placing Agreement are fair and reasonable and that the Placing is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Conditions and Completion of the Placing Completion of the Placing is conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares (and such listing and permission not subsequently being revoked prior to the completion of the Placing). Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. The Placing Agreement has not provided for the right of the parties to waive the above conditions. There is no other condition precedent to the Placing, save for the rights of the Sole Placing Agent to exercise its rights to terminate the Placing Agreement (as described below). Completion of the Placing is expected to take place on February 20, 2020 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Sole Placing Agent may agree in writing) (ie. the Completion Date). 3 Termination Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, if at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) of the Completion Date: there develops, occurs or comes into force: any event, or series of events, in the nature of force majeure (including, without limitation, any acts of government, declaration of a national or international emergency or war, calamity, crisis, epidemic, pandemic, large scale outbreaks of diseases (including, without limitation, SARS, H1N1, H7N9 and such related/mutated forms, but excluding novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), swine or avian flu (including H5N1)), economic sanctions, strikes, labour disputes, lock-outs, fire, explosion, flooding, earthquake, civil commotion, riots, public disorder, acts of war, outbreak or escalation of hostilities (whether or not war is declared), acts of God or acts of terrorism (whether or not responsibility has been claimed)) in or affecting Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, the PRC, the Cayman Islands, the United States, the United Kingdom or the European Union (or any member thereof) (collectively, the "Relevant Jurisdictions"); or any new law or regulation or any change or development involving a prospective change in existing laws or regulations or any change or development involving a prospective change in the interpretation or application thereof by any court or any governmental authority in or affecting any of the Relevant Jurisdictions, except those directly caused by novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), swine or avian flu (including H5N1), which in the sole opinion of the Sole Placing Agent has or is likely to have a material adverse effect on the financial position of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole; or any significant change or development involving a prospective change, or any event or circumstances or series of events likely to result in any change or development involving a prospective change in any local, national, regional or international monetary, economic, financial, political, military, industrial, legal, fiscal, regulatory, currency, credit or market matters or conditions, equity securities or exchange control or any monetary or trading settlement system or other financial markets (including, without limitation, conditions in the stock and bond markets, money and foreign exchange markets, the interbank markets and credit markets) in or affecting any of the Relevant Jurisdictions, except those directly caused by novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), swine or avian flu (including H5N1), which in the sole opinion of the Sole Placing Agent is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing; or any significant change in or affecting Taxation or currency exchange rates, foreign exchange controls or foreign investment regulations (including, without limitation, a change in the system under which the value of the Hong Kong dollar is linked to that of the United States dollar or RMB is linked to any foreign currency or currencies), or the implementation of any exchange control, in any of the Relevant Jurisdictions, which in the sole judgement of the Sole Placing Agent is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing; or makes it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or a general moratorium on commercial banking activities in Hong Kong, the PRC, London or New York declared by the relevant authorities or a material disruption in commercial banking or securities settlement or clearance services in the Relevant Jurisdictions; or 4 any suspension of dealings in the Shares during the Placing Period whatsoever (other than as a result of the Placing); or any imposition of economic sanctions, in whatever form, directly or indirectly, by, or for, any of the Relevant Jurisdictions; or any moratorium, suspension or restriction (including, without limitation, any imposition of or requirement for any minimum or maximum price limit or price range) in or on trading in shares or securities generally on the Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq; or the resignation of the chairman or chief executive officer of the Company or any Directors of the Company; or any executive Director or senior management being charged with an indictable offence or prohibited by operation of law or otherwise disqualified from taking part in the management of the Company; or a valid demand by any creditor for repayment or payment of any material indebtedness of any member of the Group or in respect of which any member of the Group is liable prior to its stated maturity; or any order or petition for the involuntary winding-up or liquidation of any member of the Group or any composition or arrangement made by any member of the Group with its creditors or a scheme of arrangement entered into by any member of the Group or any resolution for the voluntary winding-up of any member of the Group; or the appointment of a provisional liquidator, receiver or manager over all or part of the assets or undertaking of any member of the Group or anything analogous thereto occurring in respect of any member of the Group; or any litigation, dispute, legal action or claim being threatened or instigated against any member the Group; or any contravention by the Company or any member of the Group of any applicable laws and regulations including the Listing Rules; or (i) any breach of any of the representations, warranties and undertakings by the Company comes to the knowledge of the Sole Placing Agent; (ii) any event occurs or any matter arises on or after the date hereof and prior to the completion of the Placing on the Completion Date which if it had occurred or arisen before the date hereof would have rendered any of the representations, warranties and undertakings untrue or incorrect in any respect and any such breach or failure is material or (in the sole opinion of the Sole Placing Agent) is or would materially and adversely affect the financial position or business of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole or is or would be materially adverse to the success of the Placing; or (iii) there has been a breach of, or failure to perform, any other provision of the Placing Agreement on the part of the Company; or 5 there is any such adverse change, or any development involving a prospective adverse change in the general affairs, condition, results of operations or prospects, management, business, stockholders' equity or in the financial or trading position of the Company and/or of the Group as a whole which in the sole opinion of the Sole Placing Agent is materially adverse to the success of the Placing; then and in any such case, the Sole Placing Agent may terminate the Placing Agreement without liability to the Company by giving notice in writing to the Company, which notice may be given at any time prior to 8.00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Completion Date. Lock-up Arrangements of the Company The Company has undertaken to the Sole Placing Agent that for a period from the date of the Placing Agreement up to 90 days after the Completion Date, the Company will not, except for the Placing Shares and save pursuant to any employee share option scheme or restricted share plan of the Company or bonus or scrip dividend or similar arrangements, allot or issue or offer to allot or issue any Shares. GENERAL MANDATE The Placing Shares are to be issued under the General Mandate. As at the date of this announcement, the number of new Shares that can be allotted and issued by the Company under the General Mandate is 134,010,542 Shares. The allotment and issue of the Placing Shares will utilise approximately 33.76% of the General Mandate and approximately 58.20% of the Shares that can be allotted and issued by the Company under the General Mandate. As such, the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares is not subject to additional Shareholders' approval. APPLICATION FOR LISTING Application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. REASONS FOR THE PLACING AND USE OF PROCEEDS Assuming all the Placing Shares are fully placed and subscribed for, the gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$2,355.60 million and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses, including commission and levies) will be approximately HK$2,330.61 million. On this basis, the net price per Placing Share will be approximately HK$29.88. As set out in the Company's announcement dated October 4, 2019, the Company proposed to use the net proceeds of HK$2,351.33 million from the previous placing of existing Shares and top-up subscription of new Shares pursuant to the share placing and subscription agreement dated October 9, 2019 for development of key pipeline products, such as late stage clinical and registration trials for our three in-licensed products from Incyte Corporation and our two first-inclass bispecific products IBI-302(anti-VEGF/anti-complement bispecific fusion protein) and IBI-318(anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 bispecific antibody, developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly) that are currently in Phase I clinical trial, and for future capacity expansion and general corporate use, as appropriate. 6 Since then, the Company's lead drug product Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) has been included in the new Catalogue of National Reimbursement Drug List (the "NRDL") in November 2019. The Company has also enhanced the development of its product pipeline and entered a new collaboration with Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a leading US biosimilar company. The net proceeds from the Placing will be used for preparing for future capacity expansion of the possible rapid growth due to the inclusion of Tyvyt® in the NRDL, as well as in anticipation of the other new drugs the Company expects to launch in the next few years. Some of the proceeds may also be used for general corporate use, as appropriate. The Directors therefore believe that the Placing is in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules: The Company cannot guarantee that it will be able to develop, or ultimately market, any of the products in its pipeline successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY Assuming there being no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement up to completion of the Placing, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement and (ii) immediately after completion of the Placing. As at the date of this Immediately after completion Shareholder announcement of the Placing Number of Number of Shares Approx. % Shares Approx. % - The Placees - - 78,000,000 5.81 - Other Shareholders 1,264,443,210 100.00 1,264,443,210 94.19 Total 1,264,443,210 100.00 1,342,443,210 100.00 FUND RAISING DURING THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company conducted a placing of existing shares and top-up subscription of new shares pursuant to a Placing and Subscription Agreement dated October 4, 2019, the net proceeds of which were approximately HK$2,351.33 million. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated October 4, 2019 and the section headed "Reasons for the Placing and Use of Proceeds" above for more information on the placing and top-up subscription and the announced use of proceeds. There has been no change in the intended use of net proceeds as previously disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated October 4, 2019 and the Company will gradually utilize the residual amount of the net proceeds in accordance with such intended purposes depending on actual business needs. 7 Save for the placing and top-up subscription described above, the Company has not conducted any other fund raising activity through the issue of equity securities in the past twelve months immediately before the date of this announcement. Completion of the transactions contemplated under the Placing Agreement is subject to such agreement not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereof. In addition, completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent under the Placing Agreement. Therefore, the Placing may or may not proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. DEFINITIONS Unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement: "Board" "Business Day" "Company" the board of Directors any day (excluding a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which banks generally are open for business in Hong Kong Innovent Biologics, Inc. 信達生物製藥, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on April 28, 2011 "Completion Date" "connected person(s)" "Director(s)" "General Mandate" expected to be February 20, 2020 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Sole Placing Agent may agree in writing) has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules director(s) of the Company the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolutions of the shareholders of the Company passed on June 14, 2019 to allot, issue and deal with up to 231,010,542 Shares "Global Offering" the offer of 23,635,000 Shares initially for subscription by the public in Hong Kong together with the conditional placing of 212,715,000 Shares initially for subscription outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers only in reliance on Rule 144A or any other available exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act in October 2018 "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Third person(s) who is(are) third party(ies) who are not its connected persons of Party(ies) the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules) 8 "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Morgan Stanley" Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc "Placee(s) any professional, institutional or other investor whom the Sole Placing Agent has procured to subscribe for any Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement "Placing" "Placing Agreement" "Placing Price" "Placing Shares" "PRC" "Share(s)" "Shareholder(s)" "Sole Placing Agent" "Stock Exchange" "US" "%" the private placing to the Placee(s) procured by the Sole Placing Agent of the Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement the Placing Agreement dated February 12, 2020 entered into between the Company and the Sole Placing Agent in respect of the Placing HK$30.20 per Placing Share 78,000,000 new Shares to be issued by the Company and to be placed pursuant to the Placing Agreement the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan ordinary share(s) in the issued share capital of the Company with a nominal value of US$0.00001 holder(s) of the Share(s) Morgan Stanley The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited the United States of America per cent. For presentation purpose, percentage figures presented in this announcement have been rounded to the nearest two decimal places. By Order of the Board Innovent Biologics, Inc. Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, China, February 13, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Ronald Hao Xi Ede as Executive Director, Mr. Shuyun Chen as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Charles Leland Cooney, Ms. Joyce I-Yin Hsu and Dr. Kaixian Chen as Independent Non-executive Directors. 9 Attachments Original document

