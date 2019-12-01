Innovent Biologics : Presents Co-developed Cancer-Fighting Tyvyt(R) (Sintilimab Injection) at CIIE 2019 with Eli Lilly

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics (01801.HK), a multinational biopharmaceutical company, and Eli Lilly and Company presented their co-developed Tyvyt® (generic name: sintilimab injection), a fully human anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD-1) monoclonal antibody at CIIE 2019. The medicine works to block the interaction of PD-1 with its ligands (PD-L1 and PL-L2) and consequently help patients restore the endogenous anti-tumour T-cell response. The new medical breakthrough, the result of the cooperation between the two companies, provides global patients with a more effective, safer treatment solution to fight cancer.

The world-leading anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Tyvyt® has been granted approval for market authorization by the National Medical Products Administration of China ("NMPA", formerly the China Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of patients with classical cHL or relapsed or refractory r/r cHL Hodgkin's lymphoma following two or more lines of systemic chemotherapy. It also has been selected into the Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) for Lymphoid Malignancies in 2019. Sintilimab injection is currently undergoing 20 clinical studies, 8 of which are registered clinical trials, to explore its application for a variety of solid tumors.

To push the boundaries of global cooperation, Innovent Biologics established a strategic alliance with Eli Lilly and Company covering research, registration, production and market development, helping Chinese medical institutes to bring in new concepts on the journey to going global.

"International cooperation is one of the founding principles and core strategies of Invent biologics. The cooperation with Eli Lilly and Company in the field of cancer and diabetes is a testimony to our pursuit and efforts to build an international platform to create the best-in-class treatment for global patients," said Min Liu, Chief Business Officer of Innovent Biologics. "It is on this platform that we hope more excellent medical products can be introduced to China so patients can enjoy the benefits of Chinese scientific studies and significant medical findings globally."

Innovent Biologics has formed a groundbreaking biotech drug development collaboration with Eli Lilly since 2015. In the joint efforts to address the growing burden of cancer, the two companies are set to collaborate on the development and commercialization of at least three sintilimab-based cancer treatments over the next decade.

In August 2019, Innovent entered into a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of oxyntomodulin analog, OXM3. It has entered China as a first-in-class dual GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonist which is currently undergoing mid-stage clinical development. As part of a new partnership for developing the next-generation drugs of cancer immunotherapy, Eli Lilly is leading medical research and working with Innovent to introduce high-quality and affordable cancer-fighting products to China's market.

