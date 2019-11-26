Log in
Innovent Biologics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN A PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1/HER2 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY IN CHINA

11/26/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

信達生物製藥

INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1801)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN A PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF

ANTI-PD-1/HER2 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY IN CHINA

This announcement is made by Innovent Biologics, Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business updates of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the first patient has been successfully dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of a recombinant fully human bispecific antibody targeting programmed cell death receptor-1(PD-1) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) (IBI-315), an innovative antibody co-developed by the Group and Beijing Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., LTD (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) ("Hanmi") in China.

This Phase I clinical trial of IBI-315 conducted in China is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, initial efficacy and recommended Phase II dose ("RP2D") of IBI-315 in the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing advanced solid malignancies, either as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy.

Currently, IBI-315 is the world's first PD-1/HER2 bispecific antibody that has entered clinical development. It combines both targeted therapy and immunotherapy mechanisms of action, thereby potentially enhancing anti-tumor activity and increasing anti-tumor efficacy. The development of IBI-315 is therefore highly valuable, and the Company hopes that this new therapeutic bispecific antibody will offer a novel and more effective solution to patients' unmet medical needs and ultimately benefit more patients.

ABOUT IBI-315

IBI-315 is developed through the collaboration between the Group and Hanmi, the Group is leading its clinical development in China. IBI-315 is a recombinant fully human IgG1 bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and HER2 simultaneously. Preclinical studies have shown that IBI-315 can bridge PD-1-expressing T cells to HER2-expressing tumour cells and assist T cells recognize and kill tumour cells to enhance anti-tumour activity.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will be able to develop, or ultimately market, IBI-315successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, China, November 27, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Ronald Hao Xi Ede as Executive Director, Mr. Shuyun Chen as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Charles Leland Cooney, Ms. Joyce I-Yin Hsu and Dr. Kaixian Chen as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Innovent Biologics Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 22:17:00 UTC
