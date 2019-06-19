Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc    INNV

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(INNV)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannabis and OTC Medications Gain Health Canada Approval with Rise of Cannabis/Wellness Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering biotechnology, pharmaceutical and cannabis stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on how, as the now legalized cannabis industry has gained heavy traction federally with Health Canada approvals, this potentially helps open the doors for other OTC medications and wellness products.

Companies featured include Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: INNV), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (quote), (quote), WeedMD Inc. (quote), (quote) and Cesca Therapeutics (quote).

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and respiratory diseases, recently announced that it has made significant progress on the regulatory and manufacturing steps needed to obtain market authorization from Health Canada to commercialize its FlutiCare® brand in Canada. The Company expects to secure the needed market authorization, manufacturing and supply of the product from an existing Canadian manufacturer during the second half of 2019, pending Health Canada approval. The product is expected to be available as an over the counter drug ("OTC") in that country and will not require a prescription.

"We are pleased to announce progress relating to our plans to commercialize FlutiCare® in Canada as this is will be our first international market for the product if approved by Health Canada," said Innovus Pharma CEO, Dr. Bassam Damaj. "In addition to Canada, we are working with the regulatory bodies of several other countries to assess the requirements needed to file for market authorization in those countries."

In addition to FlutiCare®, the Company recently jointly announced with its former distribution partner, Acerus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (a Canadian company ["Acerus"]), that it would be receiving back all the rights to its product UriVarx®, approved for the relief of symptoms of overactive bladder and urine incontinency by Health Canada. "Receiving the rights to the product back from Acerus, which allows Innovus Pharma to fully commercialize it under our sales and marketing platform, was the most logical step for us to take to ensure the full market potential of UriVarx® in Canada. We currently expect additional revenues of at least $1.5 million a year from the sales of the product in Canada versus the $0.5 million recognized for the previous year," added Dr. Damaj.

"The Company continues to assess the performance of its partners in Canada and around the world and will continue to take steps to ensure that they perform to achieve maximum sales potential of our products. To that effect, the Company will no longer supply Apeaz® to Showcase, Inc., (a Canadian company), as the marketing requirements through their platform as compared to the sales achieved by them from this product were not satisfactory to Innovus Pharma. Under our sales and marketing platform, Apeaz® is now our second-best performing product in Canada that we sell directly there, after Diabasens® and is on track to achieve over $2 million in revenues for 2019," stated Dr. Damaj.

The Company has 13 products approved and commercialized in Canada including Zestra®, Zestra Glide®, Uxor®, DiabaSens®, Vesele®, RecalMax®, UriVarx®, ProstaGorx®, BH Testosterone®, AllerVarx®, Xyralid® Cream, Xyralid® Suppositories, and Apeaz® and has filed or is in the process of filing for six additional products including, FlutiCare®, PeVarx®, Healthifeet®, Breastlift®, ArthriVarx® and CarvaNum™.

Read the full article at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/News/2019/cannabis/06190Wellness.asp

With the current Canadian federal legalization of cannabis and the forthcoming expected regulation updates due this October, both the pharmaceutical and wellness sectors are taking notice and following some of the same paths towards approval in the legal cannabis market. While this may be beneficial to those companies in the cannabis, pharmaceutical and wellness sectors, the real winner will be the Canadian consumer, who will no longer be cornered into having only one option as their medical/health treatment.

Investorideas.com has created a directory of publicly traded cannabis and biotech companies to research as part of its membership. Learn more at https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas
https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: this article featuring INNV is a paid for service on Investorideas.com (two thousand) by a third party. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Contact Investorideas.com
800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45717


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
10:05aCannabis and OTC Medications Gain Health Canada Approval with Rise of Cannabi..
NE
06:06aINNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/11Muscle and Repair Treatments versus Surgery - Europe and Global Markets offer..
NE
06/10INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04THE PAIN GAIN : More OTC Pain Alternatives see Continued Growth
NE
05/31INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/15INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/15INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/14INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharmas Partner Lavasta Receives Approval from Algeria..
AQ
More news
Chart INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bassam B. Damaj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Jemil Esber Chairman
Christopher Stella Vice President-Operations
Ryan J. Selhorn Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vivian H. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC5
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.05%348 981
PFIZER-1.76%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.56%227 848
NOVARTIS23.07%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY9.02%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About