IHT RECEIVES NOTICE FROM NYSE AMERICAN 

Phoenix, AZ, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT), which owns and operates hotels, and provides management services for hotels, received notice from NYSE Regulation on July 1, 2020 that the Trust is not in compliance with continued listing standards of NYSE American Exchange because IHT has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020. NYSE Rules require that listed companies timely file all periodic reports. The Trust is working diligently to file the delinquent report as soon as possible, has contacted NYSE Regulation, and now believes that it will be able to file the annual report on or before July 20, 2020. The notice from NYSE Regulation has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Trust’s shares.



Forward-Looking Statements

