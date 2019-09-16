INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST (IHT) FISCAL SECOND QUARTER AND 12-MONTH TRAILING PERFORMANCE

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT)



INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST (IHT) – YTD PROFITS JUMP. SECOND QUARTER IMPROVES.

IHT reported fiscal second quarter revenues of approximately $3.63 million for the three months May 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019 compared to revenues of approximately $3.30 million for the same prior year period. Basic earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was (0.08) compared with (0.10) for the three months ended July 31, 2018.

For the 12-month trailing periods August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, and August 1, 2017 to July 31,2018, total revenue was $21.1 million and $9.9 million, respectively. Total reported earnings were $13.2 million and $(3.7) million, respectively up substantially. For the same two 12-month trailing periods, non-cash depreciation and amortization was $0.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively. Earnings before non-cash depreciation and amortization was $13.9 million and $(2.0) million for the same 12-month trailing periods, while basic earnings per share was $1.22 and $(0.33) for the same 12-month trailing periods.

Said James Wirth, President, CEO, and Board Chairman:

"The sense of the Board is that the IHT stock at less than 2x earnings is trading woefully below its true underlying value due in part to the company’s small capitalization and recent substantial profits coming from asset sales. The company continues to hold assets promising further substantial future profits. The company strategy of pursuing investment opportunities and a reverse merger partner seeking a NYSE listing is progressing. The Board has increased its stock and convertible unit buyback program.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT’s review and exploration of potential strategic, operational and structural alternatives and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT’s actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT’s review of strategic, operational and structural alternatives, IHT’s success in finding potential qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, and other risks discussed in IHT’s SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President

602-944-1500

email: mberg@innsuites.com