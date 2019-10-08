Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) and Encourages Inogen Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) on behalf of long-term stockholders.

Our investigating follows a class action complaint that was filed against Inogen on March 6, 2019.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Inogen’s business metrics and financial prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Inogen common stock was artificially inflated to more than $282 per share during the class period.

If you are a long term stockholder of Inogen, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

