Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : is Investigating Inogen, Inc. (INGN) on Behalf of its Shareholders

02/22/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Inogen, Inc. ("Inogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INGN).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company's Board of Directors and/or its officers breached their fiduciary duties. 

Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/INGN.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Take Action

If you currently own Inogen stock and have continuously owned Inogen stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/INGN.  You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller toll free at (877) 247-4292 or Stuart J. Guber toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to aheller@faruqilaw.com or sguber@faruqilaw.com.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Inogen's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Alex B. Heller
aheller@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

Attn:  Stuart J. Guber
sguber@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-inogen-inc-ingn-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300800144.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
