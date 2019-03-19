Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inogen Inc    INGN

INOGEN INC

(INGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Inogen, Inc. investors (“Inogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 26, 2019, Inogen issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial and operating results and held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its business metrics and financial prospects. During the call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer backtracked on Inogen's prior total addressable market (“TAM”) estimate of 2.5 to 3 million patients, and blamed Inogen's poor "domestic business-to-business sales" on "order activity [that] slow[ed] from one national home care provider in the fourth quarter of 2018." Inogen also reported that its non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was $10.5 million, 9.5% lower than in fiscal 2017, and significantly reduced its previously provided 2019 net income guidance, citing in large part the decline in its own stock price.

On this news, shares of Inogen fell $33.77 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $106.28 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inogen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INOGEN INC
07:26pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. ..
BU
03/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, I..
BU
03/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/16The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against In..
BU
03/14Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inogen, Inc...
PR
03/08Rosen Law Firm Reminds Inogen, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securi..
BU
03/07INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Class Action Laws..
PR
03/07FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
03/07Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Invest..
BU
03/07Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against In..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 435 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 45,2 M
Finance 2019 262 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,89
P/E ratio 2020 40,53
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 2 088 M
Chart INOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
Inogen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 174 $
Spread / Average Target 82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heath Lukatch Chairman
Bart Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
Alison K. Bauerlein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Brenton Taylor Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOGEN INC-22.89%2 088
MEDTRONIC PLC1.02%123 238
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.91%39 440
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS20.83%25 620
HOYA CORPORATION14.46%25 364
TERUMO CORP14.78%23 953
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.