INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Inogen, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INGN), if they
purchased the Company’s shares between November 8, 2017 and February 26,
2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Central District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Inogen and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ingn/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by May 6, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Inogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On February 26, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and FY 2018
financial results, greatly decreased its fiscal 2019 net income
guidance, and reduced its prior estimate of its total addressable market
metric of 2.5 to 3 million patients, which it blamed on declining
domestic business sales from one national homecare provider.
On this news, the price of Inogen’s shares plummeted.
The case is Fabbri v. Inogen, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-1643.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
