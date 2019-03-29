Log in
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN

0
03/29/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Inogen, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INGN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Inogen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ingn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Inogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and FY 2018 financial results, greatly decreased its fiscal 2019 net income guidance, and reduced its prior estimate of its total addressable market metric of 2.5 to 3 million patients, which it blamed on declining domestic business sales from one national homecare provider.

On this news, the price of Inogen’s shares plummeted.

The case is Fabbri v. Inogen, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-1643.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
