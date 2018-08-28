Inogen : Announces Management Changes

Inogen,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN),
a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products
for use in the homecare setting, today announced that after nearly 15
years of dedicated support to Inogen’s growth and success, Matt
Scribner, Inogen’s Executive Vice President of Operations, plans to
leave Inogen effective January 2nd, 2019. The Company has
appointed Bart Sanford as Inogen’s Executive Vice President of
Operations effective September 17th, 2018. Matt plans to
facilitate a transition to ensure an orderly and effective shift of
responsibilities. Most recently, Bart was Senior Vice President of
Operations at Cepheid Inc., a molecular diagnostics company and
subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.
“Matt has been a part of the Company’s success and I want to thank him
for his many contributions to Inogen over the years and wish him the
best in his future endeavors,” said Chief Executive Officer, Scott
Wilkinson. “We are looking forward to Bart’s contributions as we
continue to drive portable oxygen concentrators to become the standard
of care for ambulatory oxygen patients worldwide in this large and
growing market.”
Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations
website, http://investor.inogen.com/,
as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for
complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more
information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.
About Inogen
Inogen is innovation in oxygen therapy. We are a medical technology
company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative oxygen
concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to
patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, among others, statements regarding Mr. Sanford’s expected
contributions to Inogen, growth opportunities and market expectations
for the portable oxygen concentrator market, expectations for Mr.
Scribner’s expected departure date, the transition period and shift of
responsibilities, and Inogen’s ability to continue to drive portable
oxygen concentrators to become the standard of care for ambulatory
oxygen patients. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited
to, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize
anticipated revenue; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or
suppliers; and intellectual property risks if Inogen is unable to secure
and maintain patent or other intellectual property protection for the
intellectual property used in its products. In addition, Inogen's
business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties,
including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its
products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution
capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development
activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or
materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations;
unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with
international operations. Information on these and additional risks,
uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business
operating results are contained in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and in its other filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to
update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
