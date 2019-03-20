Log in
INOGEN INC

(INGN)
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Inogen (INGN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/20/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that shareholders of Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019. Inogen is a medical technology company that primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/inogen-mar-19/

Inogen Accused of Misstating its Strong Sales and Financial Success

According to the complaint, on November 7, 2017, Inogen touted its strong sales and financial success, predicting "strong results in 2018…" and increased its guidance range for full year 2017 revenue. Inogen subsequently increased its FY18 guidance range, emphasizing that the company's strong direct-to-customer sales were the result of the strong sales acumen of its salesforce. These quarterly statements were often followed by significant increases in stock price that resulted in a class period high of more than $282 per share on September 14, 2018. In February 2019, a series of news articles were released criticizing the company's narrative and denouncing its sales tactics, negatively affecting the company's stock. Then, on February 26, 2019, Inogen announced poor 4Q18 and FY18 financial results, which caused Inogen's stock to fall nearly $34 per share, or more than 24% to close at $106.28 per share on February 27, 2019. The stock now trades at just $95.71.

Inogen Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
