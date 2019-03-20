Robbins Arroyo LLP: Inogen (INGN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that shareholders of Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN)
filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between November
8, 2017 and February 26, 2019. Inogen is a medical technology company
that primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen
concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to
patients.
Inogen Accused of Misstating its Strong Sales and Financial Success
According to the complaint, on November 7, 2017, Inogen touted its
strong sales and financial success, predicting "strong results in 2018…"
and increased its guidance range for full year 2017 revenue. Inogen
subsequently increased its FY18 guidance range, emphasizing that the
company's strong direct-to-customer sales were the result of the strong
sales acumen of its salesforce. These quarterly statements were often
followed by significant increases in stock price that resulted in a
class period high of more than $282 per share on September 14, 2018. In
February 2019, a series of news articles were released criticizing the
company's narrative and denouncing its sales tactics, negatively
affecting the company's stock. Then, on February 26, 2019, Inogen
announced poor 4Q18 and FY18 financial results, which caused Inogen's
stock to fall nearly $34 per share, or more than 24% to close at $106.28
per share on February 27, 2019. The stock now trades at just $95.71.
Inogen Shareholders Have Legal Options
