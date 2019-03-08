Rosen Law Firm Reminds Inogen, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – INGN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) from November 8, 2017
through February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important May 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Inogen investors under the federal
securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i)
Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market
(“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the
basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed
its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in
reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive
its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic
business-to-business sales to home medical equipment (“HME”) providers
was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales;
and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the
more stable Medicare market. When the true details entered the market,
the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
