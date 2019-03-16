Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
03/16/2019 | 12:05am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Inogen, Inc. (“Inogen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 6, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inogen overstated the total addressable market (“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators, while also misstating the basis for its TAM calculations. The Company claimed that sales growth was based on an effective salesforce, when the growth was actually based on deceptive tactics used on an elderly client base. The Company’s domestic growth was inflated and eroding other areas of its business. In fact, very little of Inogen’s sales were from the more stable Medicare market. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Inogen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 435 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 45,2 M
Finance 2019 262 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,24
P/E ratio 2020 40,81
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 2 103 M
Chart INOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
Inogen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 174 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heath Lukatch Chairman
Bart Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
Alison K. Bauerlein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Brenton Taylor Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOGEN INC-22.38%2 103
MEDTRONIC PLC2.61%125 170
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.24%39 214
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS18.53%25 133
HOYA CORPORATION13.98%24 854
TERUMO CORP15.29%23 525
