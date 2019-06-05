Inomin Appoints New Director and Advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Peters to the Board of Directors, and Victor Jaramillo as an Advisor to the Company.

John Peters is a geologist with over 30 years' experience in the exploration and mining industry. Mr. Peters is currently a geological consultant for junior mining companies Westhaven Ventures Inc, Commander Resources Ltd, and Fjordland Exploration Inc. Following four years as mine geologist for Homestake Canada, he spent 25 years as exploration manager for over ten junior companies with projects located across Canada, West Africa, South America, United States, and Greenland. He has also acted as project manager during joint ventures with Sumitomo Mining, Capstone Mining, and Gold Fields Canada. Notable discoveries Mr. Peters has been directly involved with include the the Woodjam porphyry copper-gold deposit in central British Columbia, and more recently, Westhaven Ventures' Shovelnose gold deposit in southern British Columbia, Canada.

Victor Jaramillo is an international geological consultant with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Jaramillo has worked for major and junior mining companies as senior project geologist, technical director, chief mine geologist and exploration and mine manager. His work has included regional exploration, property assessment, resource estimation and mine operations. He has worked in Canada, the United States and Latin America. Most of his experience in the last 25 years has been focused on precious metal deposits. Mr. Jaramillo was directly responsible for the discovery of the Langosta porphyry copper-gold prospect in Mexico, and the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold prospect in Peru. He holds an M.Sc.A. degree in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and a B.Sc. degree in geology from Washington & Lee University.

The Company also announces the resignation of Bruce Winfield as a Director of the Company due to the demands of his other work commitments. Mr. Peters replaces Bruce Winfield as a Director who remains with the Company as an Advisor. The Board of Directors wish to express their appreciation for Mr. Winfield's contributions as a director of the Company, and gratitude to his continued commitment to the Company in an Advisor role.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines, says, "I'm delighted to work closely again with John and Victor, both of whom I'm known for several years. Their geological expertise will be important assets in the Company's evaluation of precious and base metal property opportunities."

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Fleetwood zinc-copper VMS project in British Columbia, and the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and join us on Twitter @InominMines.

