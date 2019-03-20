Humana Selects The Inovalon ONE® Platform

BOWIE, Md., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a multi-year engagement with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a consumer-focused, technology-driven health plan known for its commitment to innovation, to implement the Inovalon ONE® Platform as part of its data-driven strategy to improve outcomes and economics for members across 17 states.



Humana’s engagement will implement a broad set of modules within the Inovalon ONE® Platform ranging from capabilities for data integration, connectivity, and visualization, to advanced analytics and data-driven intervention support, to prospectively identify and predict patient gaps and improve insights into disease diagnosis, progression, documentation, and accuracy across member populations in 17 states. The platform will serve Humana’s employer group population, facilitating coordination and execution of member encounters in physician offices and retail pharmacies, enabling Humana in helping their members achieve their best health.

“We have always been impressed by Humana’s level of innovative sophistication and commitment to providing its members with the highest level of service and quality care while also focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of programs,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon. “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an industry leader in such a meaningful way.”

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset is referred to as a Component, which are grouped into Modules, and informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Components and Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the modular design of the Platform enables clients to integrate the capabilities of the Platform with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real-time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading technology company providing cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary data sets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 964,000 physicians, 519,000 clinical facilities, 264 million Americans, and 42 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact: