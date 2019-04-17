Log in
Inovalon Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

04/17/2019 | 07:56am EDT

BOWIE, Md., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the company’s first quarter 2019 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2604, conference ID 9996398; international callers should dial (631) 485-4882 using the same ID. The call will be available for replay on Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading technology company providing cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary data sets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 964,000 physicians, 519,000 clinical facilities, 264 million Americans, and 42 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim Collins
Phone: 301-809-4000 x1473                                
kcollins@inovalon.com

New INOV Logo_6.22.16.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
