Inovalon Reaches Milestone and Achieves Integration With Epic

07/09/2019 | 07:56am EDT

BOWIE, Md., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that EASE® All-Payer, a solution now available within the myABILITY® provider platform modules of the Inovalon ONE® Platform, now offers integration with the industry-leading Epic EHR system.

EASE® All-Payer is a cloud-based SaaS application for providers that enables greater administrative efficiency and increased accuracy of payment processes undertaken by hospitals, physician practices, post-acute care facilities and other providers. Using EASE® All-Payer, providers typically experience a significant decrease of payment claims rejections with a 99 percent or better first-pass payer acceptance rate. The application achieves these industry leading results using intelligent data-driven routing and an analytics engine now enhanced through the applications, connectivity, and data analytics of the Inovalon ONE® Platform.

Providers are already experiencing the benefits of the integration with EASE® All-Payer. “After implementing with Inovalon’s ABILITY solution we are getting paid faster and have more visibility into our claims,” said Michelle Bayley, RCM Analyst at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.

The ABILITY EASE® All-Payer solution is just one of the cloud-based SaaS applications offered through the myABILITY® module set within the Inovalon ONE® Platform that serves more than 972,000 physicians and 531,000 healthcare facilities of all sizes nationwide. The Inovalon ONE® Platform is a cloud-based platform that empowers payers, providers, life sciences and pharmacy companies to succeed by leveraging extensive industry connectivity, massive primary-source real-world datasets, sophisticated analytics, and powerful cloud-based technologies to improve the outcomes and economics of healthcare.

“The integration between the advanced capabilities of our EASE® All-Payer application and Epic is another step towards achieving our mission of helping to simplify the complexities of healthcare and improving clinical outcomes and financial performance throughout the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bud Meadows, president at ABILITY, an Inovalon company. “We are pleased to bring our capabilities to our customers, helping them to achieve their goals and to better serve their patients.”

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 19 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 972,000 physicians, 531,000 clinical facilities, 271 million Americans, and 45 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins
kcollins@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1473

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 639 M
EBIT 2019 64,2 M
Net income 2019 3,03 M
Debt 2019 814 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1 525x
P/E ratio 2020 100x
EV / Sales2019 4,93x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
Capitalization 2 337 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,3  $
Last Close Price 15,3  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. Dunleavy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wychulis President
Jason B. Capitel Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan R. Boldt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVALON HOLDINGS INC2 283
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.38%125 354
ACCENTURE34.96%121 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.92%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.13%71 743
VMWARE, INC.20.43%69 230
