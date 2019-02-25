Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovalon Holdings Inc    INOV

INOVALON HOLDINGS INC

(INOV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inovalon to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:56am EST

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer at Inovalon, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 4:25 p.m. (PST) in San Francisco.

Investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading technology company providing cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary data sets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 964,000 physicians, 519,000 clinical facilities, 264 million Americans, and 42 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins
kcollins@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1473

New INOV Logo_6.22.16.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INOVALON HOLDINGS INC
07:56aInovalon to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
GL
02/20INOVALON HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20INOVALON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/20Inovalon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02/20INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
02/20INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Inovalon to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
GL
02/11BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Position Cut by Bank of N..
AQ
02/06Inovalon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
01/18INOVALON : American Postal Workers Union Health Plan Selects Inovalon ONE Platfo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 632 M
EBIT 2019 154 M
Net income 2019 5,26 M
Debt 2019 812 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 355,56
P/E ratio 2020 85,33
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,02x
Capitalization 1 954 M
Chart INOVALON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Inovalon Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. Dunleavy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wychulis President
Jason B. Capitel Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan R. Boldt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Denise K. Fletcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVALON HOLDINGS INC1 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.50%126 550
ACCENTURE14.53%102 948
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.72%101 746
VMWARE, INC.26.43%71 067
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.82%66 730
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.