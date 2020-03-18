INO Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/18/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Inovio" or the Company") (NASDAQ: INO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio securities between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ino.    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements about Inovio's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ino or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Inovio you have until May 11, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ino-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-alerts-inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301025153.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
