INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INOVIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals - INO

03/13/2020 | 10:52pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 11, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: INO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Inovio and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ino/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 11, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Inovio and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 9, 2020, pre-market, Citron Research published a statement highlighting the Company’s “ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a [COVID-19] vaccine in 3 hours” and calling for an SEC investigation into the claims.

On this news, the price of Inovio’s shares plummeted damaging investors, closing at $5.70 per share on March 10, 2020, a drop of 71%.

The case is McDermid v. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., 2:20-cv-01402.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,0 M
EBIT 2020 -103 M
Net income 2020 -109 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,06x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 65,5x
Capi. / Sales2021 77,2x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,63  $
Last Close Price 7,20  $
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.118.18%1 309
LONZA GROUP-6.37%25 743
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.17%21 790
CELLTRION, INC.3.33%19 006
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-10.10%16 711
INCYTE CORPORATION-22.10%14 745
