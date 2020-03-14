Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 11:05am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 11, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inovio made misleading statements about its purported development of a vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus. The materially misleading statements artificially inflated the Company’s share price, resulting in investor losses. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Inovio, investors suffered damages,

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
11:05aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/13INOVIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/13KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed A..
BU
03/13INO STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Ag..
PR
03/13INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of ..
BU
03/12INOVIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inovio P..
BU
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives New $5 Million Grant to Accelerate Scale Up of..
PR
03/11HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,0 M
EBIT 2020 -103 M
Net income 2020 -109 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,06x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 65,5x
Capi. / Sales2021 77,2x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,63  $
Last Close Price 7,20  $
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.118.18%1 050
LONZA GROUP-5.72%25 931
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.17%22 889
CELLTRION, INC.3.33%18 803
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-10.10%17 695
INCYTE CORPORATION-22.10%16 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group