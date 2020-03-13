Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Inovio investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/inovio/.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Inovio made a series of misleading statements to investors about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which artificially inflated the value of the Company’s shares during the Class Period and resulted in significant investor losses.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Inovio’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 12, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff shareholders representative in the action.

To discuss this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
06:43pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed A..
BU
05:31pINO STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Ag..
PR
04:40pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of ..
BU
03/12INOVIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inovio P..
BU
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives New $5 Million Grant to Accelerate Scale Up of..
PR
03/11HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
03/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inovio Pharmaceutic..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,2 M
EBIT 2020 -102 M
Net income 2020 -105 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 64,8x
Capi. / Sales2021 76,1x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,88  $
Last Close Price 9,50  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.187.88%1 309
LONZA GROUP-6.37%25 743
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.86%21 790
CELLTRION, INC.3.33%19 006
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-15.10%16 711
INCYTE CORPORATION-17.66%14 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group