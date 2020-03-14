Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Inovio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INO) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Inovio investors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/inovio/.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Inovio made a series of misleading statements to investors about the Company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which artificially inflated the value of the Company's shares during the Class Period and resulted in significant investor losses.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased shares of Inovio's stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 12, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

For additional information about this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-ino-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301024431.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
02:07pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Inovi..
PR
11:05aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/13INOVIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/13KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed A..
BU
03/13INO STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Ag..
PR
03/13INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of ..
BU
03/12INOVIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inovio P..
BU
03/12INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives New $5 Million Grant to Accelerate Scale Up of..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group