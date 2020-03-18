Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/18/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Inovio investors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/inovio/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Inovio made a series of misleading statements to investors about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which artificially inflated the value of the Company’s shares during the Class Period and resulted in significant investor losses.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased shares of Inovio’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 12, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

For additional information about this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2020
