Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Inovio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2020, Inovio publicized "an accelerated timeline for developing its DNA vaccine INO-4800." The Company’s CEO said that, "[u]sing our modern DNA medicines platform, we designed our DNA vaccine INO-4800 in three hours after the publication of the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19."

Then, on March 9, 2020, Citron Research stated: "SEC should immediately HALT this stock [i.e., Inovio] and investigate the ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in 3 hours."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.26, or over 30%, to close at $9.83 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inovio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
05:20pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inovio Pharmaceutic..
BU
11:02aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Inovio Pharmaceu..
BU
03/10Biotech Stocks Stumble Despite Broad Market Rally
DJ
03/09INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Resul..
AQ
03/03INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Accelerates Timeline for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800
PR
03/02INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial R..
PR
02/24J&J, Sanofi, Inovio Hunt for Coronavirus Vaccines
DJ
02/18Sanofi to Work on Coronavirus Vaccine
DJ
02/11INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Authorization from the U.S. FDA to Begin Phase..
AQ
02/10INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Authorization from the U.S. FDA To Begin Phase..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6,00 M
EBIT 2019 -104 M
Net income 2019 -106 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,30x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,98x
Capi. / Sales2019 131x
Capi. / Sales2020 36,9x
Capitalization 785 M
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,75  $
Last Close Price 5,70  $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.72.73%785
LONZA GROUP3.91%29 152
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.33%25 224
CELLTRION, INC.5.23%20 327
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-5.97%18 508
INCYTE CORPORATION-18.59%16 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group