Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Inovio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2020, Inovio publicized "an accelerated timeline for developing its DNA vaccine INO-4800." The Company’s CEO said that, "[u]sing our modern DNA medicines platform, we designed our DNA vaccine INO-4800 in three hours after the publication of the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19."

Then, on March 9, 2020, Citron Research stated: "SEC should immediately HALT this stock [i.e., Inovio] and investigate the ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in 3 hours."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.26, or over 30%, to close at $9.83 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inovio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005781/en/