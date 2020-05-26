Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    INO

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) for breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Inovio is a late-stage biotechnology Company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Inovio's misconduct, click here.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Accused of False COVID-19 Vaccine Claims

According to the pending class action lawsuit filed against Inovio, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak a global "pandemic" due to its extraordinary "speed and scale of transmission." In response to mounting public concern, on February 14, 2020, Inovio's CEO announced on national news that the Company had developed a COVID-19 vaccine "in a matter of about three hours" and re-affirmed this statement two weeks later in a well-publicized meeting with President Trump. As a result, Inovio's stock price more than quadrupled. However, contrary to these claims, on March 9, 2020, Citron Research exposed Inovio's misstatements, calling for an SEC investigation into Inovio's "dangerous claim that they designed a [COVID-19] vaccine in 3 hours." Consequently, Inovio admitted the Company had not developed a COVID-19 vaccine but rather a "vaccine construct." On this news, Inovio's stock price declined to a mere $5.70 per share, representing a 71% decline from the Company's class period high of $19.36 per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against Inovio settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
05:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of I..
BU
08:01aINOVIO TO HOST WEBINAR "DNA MEDICINE : From COVID-19 to Cancer"
PR
05/20Inovio, Spotify rise; Urban Outfitters, Eaton Vance fall
AQ
05/20Covid-19 Researchers Find Clues on Coronavirus Immunity in Lab Animal Tests
DJ
05/20INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : VGXI Enables Rapid GMP DNA Manufacturing Timeline for G..
AQ
05/20INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800 Demonstrates Robust Neutr..
PR
05/18INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/18AstraZeneca in talks with other governments to replicate UK vaccine deal
RE
05/14Correction to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
05/14Why Big Investors Aren't Betting It All on a Coronavirus Cure -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,3 M
EBIT 2020 -90,7 M
Net income 2020 -101 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 58,1x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 2 226 M
Chart INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 14,08 $
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon X. Benito Chairman
Jacqueline E. Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter D. Kies Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laurent M. Humeau Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.326.67%2 226
LONZA GROUP41.79%38 304
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.51%27 289
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.33%26 964
MODERNA, INC.252.76%26 829
CELLTRION, INC.18.51%23 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group