Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) for breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Inovio is a late-stage biotechnology Company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Accused of False COVID-19 Vaccine Claims

According to the pending class action lawsuit filed against Inovio, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak a global "pandemic" due to its extraordinary "speed and scale of transmission." In response to mounting public concern, on February 14, 2020, Inovio's CEO announced on national news that the Company had developed a COVID-19 vaccine "in a matter of about three hours" and re-affirmed this statement two weeks later in a well-publicized meeting with President Trump. As a result, Inovio's stock price more than quadrupled. However, contrary to these claims, on March 9, 2020, Citron Research exposed Inovio's misstatements, calling for an SEC investigation into Inovio's "dangerous claim that they designed a [COVID-19] vaccine in 3 hours." Consequently, Inovio admitted the Company had not developed a COVID-19 vaccine but rather a "vaccine construct." On this news, Inovio's stock price declined to a mere $5.70 per share, representing a 71% decline from the Company's class period high of $19.36 per share.

