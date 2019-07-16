Inovio Pharmaceuticals : Sharpens Focus On HPV-Related Diseases And Fast-to-Market Product Candidates

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) announced today that it has sharpened its corporate strategy to focus on the commercial development of its late-stage HPV assets and reallocate capital to develop fast-to-market product candidates. The company has cut selected early-stage R&D programs and discontinued further development of its Phase 1/2 study in advanced bladder cancer, while reducing its annual burn rate by 25% and its workforce by 28%.

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, Inovio's President & CEO, said, "From a position of strength with a healthy balance sheet and a 200-person team, Inovio sharpened its focus to create a more efficient organization with greater financial flexibility and a longer runway. With a refined strategy, Inovio will continue to advance our later-stage HPV programs while devoting more resources to develop fast-to-market product candidates such as GBM, RRP and dBTEs. We continue to expect near-term value drivers in the second half of this year that include interim data from Phase 2 studies targeting HPV-related vulvar and anal dysplasia and from our Phase 2 GBM study. We also anticipate the potential for significant new partnerships as our technology continues to attract attention from U.S. and international markets."

Realignment enables Inovio to focus on:

First, commercializing the lead asset VGX-3100, a novel DNA-based immunotherapy to treat cervical dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that accounts for almost 200,000 new cases of high-grade cervical dysplasia each year in the U.S. alone. The company recently completed enrollment of its pivotal Phase 3 registration trial, REVEAL 1, and commenced enrollment for REVEAL 2.





Second, re-deploying resources to rapidly advance INO-3107 (previously called INO-3106) to treat RRP (recurrent respiratory papillomatosis). RRP is a rare, orphan disease caused by HPV 6 and 11 infections, for which the company recently demonstrated clinical efficacy in a pilot study. Inovio plans to initiate the next clinical trial of INO-3107 within 12 months.





Third, partnership with AstraZeneca to advance MEDI0457 in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor in HPV-related cancers, including the ongoing Phase 2 study for treatment of head and neck cancer. AstraZeneca estimates completion of the head and neck cancer study by next August.





Fourth, INO-5401 development efforts on treating GBM (glioblastoma multiforme), while discontinuing its Phase 1/2 study of INO-5401 in advanced bladder cancer. Although the bladder trial has yet to provide evaluable data, the decision to discontinue the study was made because of the recognition that several new therapeutic alternatives have been approved, or are likely to be approved, for study patients since the trial's design and inception, and because of the high expense of the trial. In contrast, Inovio completed enrollment of the INO-5401 GBM study three months ahead of schedule earlier this year, clearly indicating unmet medical need and market potential. Inovio continues to expect interim progression-free survival and safety data for GBM before year-end 2019 and overall survival data in 2020. If positive clinical benefits are observed at these time points, INO-5401 for GBM treatment could represent a fast-to-market candidate.





Finally, accelerating the clinical development of its transformative dBTE (DNA-encoded bi-specific T cell engagers) which generated potent cancer-killing activities in a preclinical study and which build on recent advances of its innovative and high-value dMAb™ (DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody) technology.

Inovio's important partner-funded programs are unaffected by the realignment including: MEDI0457 in HPV-related cancers with AstraZeneca; our Lassa and MERS vaccine programs with CEPI; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded Zika dMAb clinical development program; and Inovio's commercial intra-dermal 3PSP delivery device development funded by Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC).

