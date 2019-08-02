INPEX : Announces Australian Commitment Statement(PDF 199KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

August 2, 2019

INPEX Announces Australian Commitment Statement

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced its "Australian Commitment" statement in the presence of the Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon. Scott Morrison MP and Senator, the Hon. Matt Canavan, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia at a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. The statement outlines INPEX's core commitments in Australia and was resolved by the company's Board of Directors at a recent meeting in Darwin in the Northern Territory, where Ichthys LNG's onshore gas liquefaction plant is located.

In addition to working alongside its project partners as operator of Ichthys LNG, INPEX is currently engaged in various oil and natural gas developments in Australia.

Ceremony for the announcement of INPEX's "Australian Commitment"

INPEX's "Australian Commitment" manifests future business strategies for Australia and the company's commitments to engaging over the long-term in a variety of initiatives including oil and natural gas business operations and contributions to society.

As part of its Australian commitment, INPEX also today announced in Sydney a four-year partnership with Questacon, Australia's leading science and technology center. Through Questacon, the company will support the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Australia with the objective of deepening the public's understanding and knowledge on energy issues.

INPEX will continue to work toward the creation of a brighter future for society through its efforts to develop, produce and deliver energy in a sustainable way. This will be done with the understanding and cooperation of all its Australian stakeholders including project partners, the local communities, the Australian federal government and the governments of the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in

approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Attachment  Our Australian Commitment

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Approved by the Board of Directors on July 31, 2019

Our Australian Commitment

At INPEX CORPORATION we are proudly supporting a brighter future through the economic and social benefits flowing to local communities from our operations here in Australia.

We are committed to becoming a leading energy operator in Australia. To do so, we will leverage our considerable experience in developing and operating Ichthys LNG.

Our plan is to utilize Ichthys LNG, our crown jewel, to expand our business in Australia.

Our actions will support INPEX's strategic ambitions, strengthen the long-term relationship between Japan and Australia, and enhance the standing and reputation of INPEX within the global energy industry.

We are committed to:

1. Safety always being our top priority

2. Australia being a cornerstone of our energy business

3. Expanding our exploration and production activities in Australia

4. Contributing to Australia's future energy needs

5. Being a socially responsible energy company enriching communities across Australia

6. Accelerating our response to climate change by developing clean energy including LNG and renewables, and promoting innovative technologies to deliver energy in a sustainable way

These actions will allow us to achieve our aspirations while also maximizing our contribution to Australia.