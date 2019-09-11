Log in
INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager(PDF 191KB)

09/11/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

11 September, 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following personnel change in General Manager.

As of 1 October 2019

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Project General Manager,

Senior Coordinator,

Eurasia, Middle East & Africa

Caspian Sea Group

Hajime Asayama

Projects Division

Technical Unit

Eurasia, Middle East & Africa

Projects Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:46:01 UTC
