INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager(PDF 191KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
11 September, 2019
INPEX Announces Change in General Manager
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following personnel change in General Manager.
As of 1 October 2019
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
|
Project General Manager,
|
Senior Coordinator,
|
|
Eurasia, Middle East & Africa
|
Caspian Sea Group
|
Hajime Asayama
|
Projects Division
|
Technical Unit
|
|
|
Eurasia, Middle East & Africa
|
|
|
Projects Division
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233
Disclaimer
Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:46:01 UTC