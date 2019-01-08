INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 44KB)

Log in
01/08/2019 | 11:59pm EST

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

9 January 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 February 2019

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Osamu Nozaki

General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division

Senior Coordinator, Technical Unit

Ichthys Project Division

Wataru Nojiri

Deputy General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division

General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division

Junichi Ishihara

General Manager,

Planning & Coordination Unit America & Africa Project Division

Senior Coordinator, Internal Audit Group Audit Unit

Yutaka Shimura

Manager,

Business Planning Group Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit Corporate Strategy & Planning Division

General Manager,

Planning & Coordination Unit America & Africa Project Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
