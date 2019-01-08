INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 44KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

9 January 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 February 2019

Name Previous Title New Title Osamu Nozaki General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division Senior Coordinator, Technical Unit Ichthys Project Division Wataru Nojiri Deputy General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division Junichi Ishihara General Manager, Planning & Coordination Unit America & Africa Project Division Senior Coordinator, Internal Audit Group Audit Unit Yutaka Shimura Manager, Business Planning Group Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit Corporate Strategy & Planning Division General Manager, Planning & Coordination Unit America & Africa Project Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233