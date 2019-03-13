INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 45KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
13 March 2019
INPEX Announces Change in General Manager
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.
As of 1 April 2019
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
Shoichi Kishikawa
|
Project General Manager,
Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division
|
Senior Coordinator, Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division
|
Hitoshi Okamura
|
Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS
|
Senior Coordinator, Technical Planning & Coordination Unit Technical Division
|
Yukihiro Machida
|
Manager,
Eurasia & Middle East Group Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division
|
Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS
As of 30 April 2019
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
Shigeru Saito
|
General Manager, Perth Office
Production Development Planning and Coordination,
Australia Ventures
|
Project General Manager,
Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html
