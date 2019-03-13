INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 45KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

13 March 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 April 2019

Name Previous Title New Title Shoichi Kishikawa Project General Manager, Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division Senior Coordinator, Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division Hitoshi Okamura Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS Senior Coordinator, Technical Planning & Coordination Unit Technical Division Yukihiro Machida Manager, Eurasia & Middle East Group Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS

As of 30 April 2019

Name Previous Title New Title Shigeru Saito General Manager, Perth Office Production Development Planning and Coordination, Australia Ventures Project General Manager, Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division

