INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 45KB)

03/13/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

13 March 2019

INPEX Announces Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 1 April 2019

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Shoichi Kishikawa

Project General Manager,

Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division

Senior Coordinator, Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division

Hitoshi Okamura

Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS

Senior Coordinator, Technical Planning & Coordination Unit Technical Division

Yukihiro Machida

Manager,

Eurasia & Middle East Group Exploration & Production Unit Eurasia & Middle East Project Division

Director, Chief Representative INPEX Norge AS

As of 30 April 2019

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Shigeru Saito

General Manager, Perth Office

Production Development Planning and Coordination,

Australia Ventures

Project General Manager,

Asia, Oceania & Offshore Japan Project Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:47:02 UTC
