INPEX : Announces Change in Vice President(PDF 41KB)

19 September 2018
INPEX Announces Change in Vice President
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in Vice President.
As of 1 October 2018
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
Toshio Todoroki
|
Vice President,
The Americas & Africa
|
Vice President, Technical Headquarters
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html
