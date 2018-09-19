INPEX : Announces Change in Vice President(PDF 41KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

19 September 2018

INPEX Announces Change in Vice President

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in Vice President.

As of 1 October 2018

Name Previous Title New Title Toshio Todoroki Vice President, The Americas & Africa Vice President, Technical Headquarters

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233