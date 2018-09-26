Log in
INPEX : Announces Change of Responsible Business of Executive Officer and Change in General Manager(PDF 44KB)

09/26/2018

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

26 September 2018

INPEX Announces Change of Responsible Business of Executive Officer and Change in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following change of responsible business of Executive Officer and personnel change in General Manager.

1. Change of responsible business of Executive Officer

As of 1 October 2018

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Yoichi Iwata

Executive Officer, Vice President, Ichthys Project General Manager,

Planning & Coordination Unit Ichthys Project Division

Executive Officer, Vice President, Ichthys Project

2. Change in General Manager As of 1 October 2018

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Masahiro Kasahara

Senior Coordinator, Planning & Coordination Unit Ichthys Project Division

General Manager,

Planning & Coordination Unit Ichthys Project Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:35:06 UTC
