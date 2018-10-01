INPEX : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger(PDF 78KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
October 1, 2018
INPEX Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2008 merger of INPEX Holdings Inc., INPEX CORPORATION and Teikoku Oil Co.,
Ltd.
The company has posted a commemorative webpage that reflects on the last 10 years, as it seeks the continued support of all its stakeholders.
