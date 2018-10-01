INPEX : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger(PDF 78KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 1, 2018

INPEX Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2008 merger of INPEX Holdings Inc., INPEX CORPORATION and Teikoku Oil Co.,

Ltd.

The company has posted a commemorative webpage that reflects on the last 10 years, as it seeks the continued support of all its stakeholders.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233