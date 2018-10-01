INPEX : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger(PDF 78KB)

Log in
10/01/2018

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 1, 2018

INPEX Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Merger

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2008 merger of INPEX Holdings Inc., INPEX CORPORATION and Teikoku Oil Co.,

Ltd.

The company has posted a commemorative webpage that reflects on the last 10 years, as it seeks the continued support of all its stakeholders.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 03:06:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 006 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 829 M
Debt 2019 547 B
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 34,44
P/E ratio 2020 14,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 2 072 B
Chart INPEX CORP
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 534  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORP-1.08%18 228
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.01%90 086
CNOOC LTD38.15%88 807
EOG RESOURCES18.22%73 558
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.55%62 072
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.06%40 654
