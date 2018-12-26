INPEX : Convenes 13th Advisory Committee Meeting (PDF 83KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
December 26, 2018
INPEX Convenes 13th Advisory Committee Meeting
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that it convened the 13th INPEX Advisory Committee meeting on December 20, 2018. The meeting was attended by all committee members.
1. Attending committee members
Dr. Kent E. Calder (Vice Dean for Faculty Affaires and International Research Cooperation, Johns Hopkins University)
Ms. Kaori Kuroda (Executive Director, CSO Network Japan)
Dr. Tsutomu Toichi (Councilor, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan)
Dr. Masayuki Yamauchi (Professor Emeritus, The University of Tokyo)
