INPEX : Convenes 13th Advisory Committee Meeting (PDF 83KB)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 074 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 65 970 M Debt 2019 498 B Yield 2019 2,54% P/E ratio 2019 20,81 P/E ratio 2020 9,07 EV / Sales 2019 1,80x EV / Sales 2020 1,45x Capitalization 1 436 B Chart INPEX CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INPEX CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 1 551 JPY Spread / Average Target 65% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INPEX CORP -34.51% 13 125 CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.86% 68 844 CNOOC LTD 4.28% 66 843 EOG RESOURCES -23.21% 50 602 OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -22.47% 45 286 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD -32.68% 28 035