Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corp    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORP

(1605)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INPEX : Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with the Timor-Leste Government(PDF 451KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 2, 2019

INPEX Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with

the Timor-Leste Government

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it has, through its subsidiaries, entered into new production sharing contracts (PSC) with the government of Timor-Leste governing its projects in the former Joint Petroleum Development Area (JPDA) between Australia and Timor-Leste, in light of the delimitation of the maritime boundaries between Australia and Timor-Leste.

Bayu-Undan offshore facility

The Australian and Timor-Leste governments signed the maritime boundary treaty in March 2018. Following the ratification of the treaty, the JPDA has transitioned to Timor-Leste's exclusive maritime jurisdiction, and old PSCs under the JPDA framework have been terminated.

INPEX is currently involved in three projects within Timor-Leste's exclusive maritime

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

jurisdiction including development of the Bayu-Undan Gas Condensate Field. The three projects will continue to be operated under terms equivalent to the previous arrangements.

The impact of this matter on the company's consolidated financial results is nil.

INPEX assets in Timor-Leste's exclusive maritime jurisdiction

Bayu-Undan Gas Condensate Field

Previous block title

JPDA 03-12/03-13

New block title

PSC-TL-SO-T19-12/PSC-TL-SO-T19-13

Project Status

Production

Shareholders and shareholding

ConocoPhillips (Operator):

56.943372%

ratio (Unitization)

Santos :

11.494535%

INPEX:

11.378120%

Eni:

10.985973%

Tokyo Timor Sea Resources:

9.198000%

Kitan Oil Field

Previous block title

JPDA 06-105

New block title

PSC-TL-SO-T19-10

Project Status

Production suspended

Shareholders and shareholding

Eni (Operator) :

40%

ratio

INPEX:

35%

Repsol:

25%

PSC-TL-SO-T19-11

Previous block title

JPDA 11-106

New block title

PSC-TL-SO-T19-11

Project Status

Exploration

Shareholders and shareholding

Eni (Operator) :

40.53%

ratio

INPEX:

35.47%

Timor Gap:

24%

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, developing a global gas value chain business and reinforcing its renewable energy initiatives, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INPEX CORP
08:27pINPEX : Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with the Timor-Leste Govern..
PU
08/30INPEX : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of INPEX Insurance, Ltd
AQ
08/22INPEX : Australia's Ichthys LNG plant offers September cargo -sources
RE
08/21ACG sanctions $6 billion Azeri Central East development project
AQ
08/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Conflicting Trade Messages From China
DJ
08/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Global Recession Fears
DJ
08/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Relieved By Trump's Tariff Repr..
DJ
08/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan..
DJ
08/08INPEX : some buyers seeking delays, cuts in LNG term cargoes from Australia's Ic..
RE
08/08INPEX : Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 Support Mater..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 283 B
EBIT 2020 617 B
Net income 2020 163 B
Debt 2020 978 B
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 1 342 B
Chart INPEX CORP
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 425,60  JPY
Last Close Price 919,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Masahiro Murayama Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORP-4.93%12 634
CNOOC LTD-3.78%66 647
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.31%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.93%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.34%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group