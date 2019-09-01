INPEX : Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with the Timor-Leste Government(PDF 451KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 2, 2019

INPEX Enters Into New Production Sharing Contracts with

the Timor-Leste Government

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it has, through its subsidiaries, entered into new production sharing contracts (PSC) with the government of Timor-Leste governing its projects in the former Joint Petroleum Development Area (JPDA) between Australia and Timor-Leste, in light of the delimitation of the maritime boundaries between Australia and Timor-Leste.

Bayu-Undan offshore facility

The Australian and Timor-Leste governments signed the maritime boundary treaty in March 2018. Following the ratification of the treaty, the JPDA has transitioned to Timor-Leste's exclusive maritime jurisdiction, and old PSCs under the JPDA framework have been terminated.

INPEX is currently involved in three projects within Timor-Leste's exclusive maritime