INPEX : Formulates INPEX Group Health Statement(PDF 81KB)

September 27, 2018

INPEX Formulates INPEX Group Health Statement

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that we have formulated the INPEX Group Health Statement to promote the management of the health and wellbeing of our employees.

INPEX has always gone beyond the publicly required standards, starting with a 100% participation in annual health checks and carrying out a variety of measures related to mental health, overwork, and enabling a smoke-free environment, to support and improve the health of all employees. With health management at the core of the business we aim to further develop our policies, and our INPEX Group Health Statement was formulated to support and improve the health of our employees and their families.

The INPEX Group Health Statement will form the basis for measures taken to support the health of employees and their family throughout the INPEX group of companies.

INPEX Group Health Statement With the mental and physical health of all employees at the core of the INPEX Group, we continually strengthen our health management to create a work environment which enables employees to work enthusiastically at their maximum potential. This aligns with our corporate mission to contribute to the creation of a brighter future for society through our efforts to develop, produce and deliver energy. 1. The company implements various measures to maintain and improve the physical and mental health of employees as well as their families. 2. The company aims to build a vibrant corporate culture by creating a work environment which maximizes the potential of all employees. 3. Employees should proactively maintain a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle. September 26, 2018 Takayuki Ueda Chief Health Officer Representative Director and President INPEX CORPORATION

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-023