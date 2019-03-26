INPEX : Named Nadeshiko Brand Company- Recognized for Promoting Empowerment of Women in the Workplace - (PDF 71KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

March 26, 2019

INPEX Named Nadeshiko Brand Company

- Recognized for Promoting Empowerment of Women in the Workplace -

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that it was selected as a "Nadeshiko Brand" company for fiscal year 2018 by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 22, 2019. This marks the second time that INPEX is named a Nadeshiko Brand company following its selection in fiscal year 2013.

The Nadeshiko Brand initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and TSE involving the selection and disclosure of listed enterprises within each industrial sector that demonstrate outstanding efforts to promote the empowerment of women in the workplace. The initiative aims to accelerate the efforts of all enterprises to involve and empower women within their organizations by disclosing companies leading in this field as brands drawing the attention of investors that emphasize the importance of improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term.

The selection of INPEX as a Nadeshiko Brand company for the current fiscal year can be attributed in particular to the company's efforts to provide communications and awareness training to line managers supervising employees raising young children, and improve the professional skills of administrative and non-technical employees, the majority of which are female, through flexible training opportunities.

As a global enterprise, INPEX will continue to actively promote diversity management as well as support work-life balance through initiatives that foster a workplace environment that enables all women to pursue and excel in their professional commitments.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233