INPEX : to Sell Interest in Joslyn Oil Sands Project(PDF 95KB)

Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Inpex Corp

INPEX CORP (1605)
My previous session
INPEX : to Sell Interest in Joslyn Oil Sands Project

09/03/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 3, 2018

INPEX to Sell Interest in Joslyn Oil Sands Project

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its participating interest (10%) in the Joslyn Oil Sands Project (the Project) held through its subsidiary INPEX Canada, Ltd. to Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL). The Project is located approximately 60 kilometers northwest of Fort McMurray in the Athabasca region of the Canadian province of Alberta.

All other partners in the Project have also reached agreements to sell their participating interests to CNRL. CNRL will hold a 100% participating interest in the Project once the conditions precedent for the transfer of participating interests have been satisfied.

INPEX joined the Project in 2007 and subsequently engaged in engineering work aimed at oil sands development alongside Total (operator) and other Project partners. However, in light of changes in the business environment, the Project partners had set a policy of temporarily reducing expenditures through means including the suspension of the engineering work.

Upon consultation with its Project partners, and with a view to optimize the INPEX Group's global asset portfolio, INPEX reached a decision to sell its participating interest in the Project in alignment with the Project partners.

While the impact of this matter on the company's consolidated financial results is minimal, a certain amount of revenue from the sales is expected to be recorded in the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2019.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visitwww.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 00:06:02 UTC
