The tender closes on Aug. 22, one of them said.

The plant had earlier offered at least three LNG cargoes for loading in September in separate tenders, sources have said.

Inpex Corp, operator of the plant, said earlier this month that the plant is running at about 80% of full capacity, with 24 cargoes shipped between April and June.

The company expects to ship about seven to eight cargoes a month this year.

