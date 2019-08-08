Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 904KB)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]

August 8, 2019

Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Company name : INPEX CORPORATION Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number : 1605 URL https://www.inpex.co.jp Representative : Takayuki Ueda, President Contact person : Munehiro Hosono, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit TEL+81-3-5572-0233 Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report : August 9, 2019 Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends : ― Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials : Yes Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation : No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019-June 30, 2019)

Consolidated operating results

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)